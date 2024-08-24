J&K polls: Congress forged alliance with NC due to its 'lust for power', says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Describing the National Conference as a party that fomented separatism and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Dhami said, "(Rahul) Gandhi owes an explanation to the nation on whether, by entering into an alliance with the National Conference, he supports the party's promise of a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir and restoration of Article 370." "Gandhi and his party must explain whether they want to push Jammu and Kashmir back into disorder. Does he support separatism and cross-border terrorism and the National Conference's decision of resuming trade with Pakistan?" Dhami asked during a press conference.