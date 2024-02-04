JOIN US
india uttarakhand

Justice Ritu Bahri becomes first woman Chief Justice of Uttarakhand

Before becoming the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand, Justice Bahri was a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Last Updated 04 February 2024, 11:13 IST

Dehradun: Justice Ritu Bahri on Sunday took oath as the first woman Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) administered the oath of office to Justice Bahri at the Raj Bhavan here.

Justice Bahri is the first woman to hold the post of Chief Justice in the state.

Before becoming the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand, Justice Bahri was a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The post was vacant after the retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi in October last year and Justice Manoj Tiwari was serving as the acting Chief Justice.

India NewsUttarakhand

