Uttarakhand test lab for Hindutva Iran: Congress's Karti Chidambaram on UCC

The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill which may serve as template for other BJP-run states to enact similar legislation.

The bill was passed by voice vote after a two-day debate in the House which concluded on Wednesday evening.

The opposition's proposal for referring the legislation to a select committee of the House on the ground that they did not get enough time to study its provisions was rejected.

The bill will now be sent to the President for her assent after which it will become a law. Several BJP-ruled states like Gujarat and Assam are keen to model their UCCs on the legislation passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly.

Uttarakhand will become the first state after Independence to get a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.