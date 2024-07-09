Kathua attack: Five slain soldiers hailed from Uttarakhand, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tributes

Dehradun: The five Army personnel killed in a terrorist attack on a patrolling party in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir hailed from Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday, asserting that their sacrifice will not go in vain.

"Five brave soldiers of Uttarakhand attained martyrdom during the cowardly terrorist attack in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. This is a moment of great pain for all of us," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a statement.

"Our bravehearts made the supreme sacrifice for their motherland in keeping with the rich military tradition of Uttarakhand," he said, adding their "sacrifice will not go in vain.