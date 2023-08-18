Landslide in Uttarakhand village leaves houses damaged

The landslide on Wednesday also disrupted power supply to the village, Madarsu Majra Jakhan, in Vikasnagar area of Dehradun district, situated about 50 km from the city, it said.

Sixteen families comprising 80 people were affected by the landslide which damaged 12 houses, 10 completely and two partially, it said.

Even those partially damaged are not safe to live in, Vikasnagar Sub Divisional Magistrate Vinod Kumar, who visited the affected village on Thursday, said.

The affected people have been shifted to a temporary relief camp set up at a junior high school in Pasta, a community centre and a government inter college building in Langha, the SDM said.