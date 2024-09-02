Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Landslides block Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand

The highway is blocked at Pagalnala, Patalganga and Nandaprayag and efforts are being made to reopen it, the district disaster management centre here said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 September 2024, 08:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Gopeshwar: Landslides triggered by heavy rain left the Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district blocked at several points.

The highway is blocked at Pagalnala, Patalganga and Nandaprayag and efforts are being made to reopen it, the district disaster management centre here said.

Seven shops in the Simli market were damaged by landslide debris, it said.

The Jyotirmath-Malari road connecting the India-China border including the Karnaprayag-Gwaldam national highway has also been blocked due to a landslide, the district disaster management centre said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2024, 08:59 IST
India NewsUttarakhandlandslidesBadrinath

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT