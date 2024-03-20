Lok Sabha polls: Uttarakhand to vote in single phase on April 19

The Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand will be held in a single phase on April 19, 2024. Uttarakhand has a total of 5 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Uttarakhand, the first state to pass the Universal Civil Code is gearing up for elections and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to hoist the saffron flag yet again in all five Lok Sabha seats in the face of an indomitable opposition who is hoping to open their accounts after a ten years.

BJP won from all the parliamentary constituencies in the state in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

In 2019, BJP got a massive 61.01 per cent vote share, while Indian National Congress (INC) received 31.40 per cent. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) stood third, with 4.48 per cent vote share.