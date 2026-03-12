Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

LPG crisis | Hospitals in Uttarakhand to get gas cylinders; government asserts no shortage, readies wood as alternative

It was decided in the meeting that for the time being, the supply of cylinders to hotels, dhabas, and other commercial establishments would be limited to avoid any disruption to essential services.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 03:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 03:57 IST
India NewsUttarakhandLPGcylinderWest AsiaMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us