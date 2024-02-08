Madrasa demolition sparks violence in Haldwani; shoot-at-sight orders issued

The madrasa demolition took place after a prior notice to the residents, according to SSP Prahlad Meena.

People living around the madrasa hurled stones at the police personnel and journalists, leaving some injured, Meena said.

The protestors also set vehicles on fire, he added.

The SSP said the madrasa stood on an "illegally encroached government land".

The demolition was carried out in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh, SDM Paritosh Verma, he added.

(With ANI inputs)