Man kills wife by 'injecting snake venom' to claim Rs 25 lakh insurance money in Uttarakhand: Report

In an unsettling incident, a man in Uttarakhand killed his wife by injecting snake venom to claim Rs 25 lakh insurance payout.

Married for 12 years, Shubham Chaudhary has been accused of murder of his wife Saloni Chaudhary. Along with him, his parents and one more person has been accused under BNS Section 103(1), as reported by The Times Of India.

Saloni's brother filed a complaint against Shubham alleging that he had been abusing her mentally and physically and that Shubham was involved in extramarital affair. Saloni had sought a divorce with Shubham due to his affair four years ago.