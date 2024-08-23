Man kills wife by 'injecting snake venom' to claim Rs 25 lakh insurance money in Uttarakhand: Report

In an unsettling incident, a man in Uttarakhand killed his wife by injecting snake venom to claim Rs 25 lakh insurance payout.
Married for 12 years, Shubham Chaudhary has been accused of murder of his wife Saloni Chaudhary. Along with him, his parents and one more person has been accused under BNS Section 103(1), as reported by The Times Of India.
Saloni's brother filed a complaint against Shubham alleging that he had been abusing her mentally and physically and that Shubham was involved in extramarital affair. Saloni had sought a divorce with Shubham due to his affair four years ago.
Her brother also claimed that on July 15 Shubham had applied for 25 lakh insurance policy in her name and named himself as the nominee. He then killed Saloni on August 11.
Shubham paid Rs 2 lakh premium to the insurance company after naming himself the nominee.
SHO Harendra Chaudhary told the publication that a case of suspicious death was registered but now they have started investigating after knowing it was a murder.
"We have now upgraded it to a murder investigation after the post-mortem report revealed that Saloni's death was due to 'snake envenomation'.
He said that the investigation is under way and evidence against Shubhan is collected.
