16-year-old girl gang-raped inside public bus at Dehradun's ISBT, 5 roadways staff held

Five people were arrested on Sunday based on the testimony of a 16-year-old girl who was rescued after allegedly being gang-raped on August 12, as per ANI.
The incident reportedly took place on August 12, when the victim arrived in Dehradun by Uttarakhand Roadways bus from Delhi. The survivor hails from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.
Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh told the news agency, "On August 13, child helpline 1098 received information that a girl child was sitting at a shop and a person was also there who looked suspicious... 1098 sent their team, interrogated the person and took the girl to Bal Niketan for counselling...”
After 2 to 3 days of intense counselling, the minor girl victim revealed that five people had raped her.
Singh said, “A case was registered against 5 unknown people under Section 70 of the BNS and POCSO Act...”.
As per the girl's testimony, she was sexually assaulted on the Uttarakhand Roadways bus parked at ISBT around midnight. The medical report is currently awaited.
“The suspicious person with her at the shop was a bus driver... He confessed to the whole incident during interrogation... The conductor was also involved in this. A total of 5 people have been arrested, three bus drivers, one conductor and one cashier... The forensic team collected the evidence from the bus... The village of the girl was traced. Her parents are alive and have been called here...," the officer said.
Chairperson Kusum Kandwal of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Women visited Balika Niketan on Sunday morning to enquire about the victim, according to a New Indian Express report.
Kusum Kandwal told the outlet, "After seeking detailed information from the SSP and District Probation Officer, I have directed immediate action against the culprits in this heinous crime. The incident has been treated with the highest level of seriousness and concern."
Published 18 August 2024, 12:21 IST