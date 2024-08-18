16-year-old girl gang-raped inside public bus at Dehradun's ISBT, 5 roadways staff held

Five people were arrested on Sunday based on the testimony of a 16-year-old girl who was rescued after allegedly being gang-raped on August 12, as per ANI.

The incident reportedly took place on August 12, when the victim arrived in Dehradun by Uttarakhand Roadways bus from Delhi. The survivor hails from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh told the news agency, "On August 13, child helpline 1098 received information that a girl child was sitting at a shop and a person was also there who looked suspicious... 1098 sent their team, interrogated the person and took the girl to Bal Niketan for counselling...”

After 2 to 3 days of intense counselling, the minor girl victim revealed that five people had raped her.

Singh said, “A case was registered against 5 unknown people under Section 70 of the BNS and POCSO Act...”.

As per the girl's testimony, she was sexually assaulted on the Uttarakhand Roadways bus parked at ISBT around midnight. The medical report is currently awaited.