Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Mob razes 'mazar' inside Doon School in Dehradun

Purported videos of a group of four to five men demolishing the shrine using pick axes and hammers have gone viral on social media.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 11:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 11:51 IST
India NewsDehradunUttrakhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us