Mohammed Shami turns saviour for car accident victim in Nainital

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami turned saviour for the victim of a road accident in Nainital and posted a video of the incident on social media.
After the World Cup final in Ahmedabad, Shami, who was on vacation in Nainital, saw the car rolling down the slope and quickly went to the driver's aid. He pulled the man out of his car and offered him first aid.
The man had a narrow escape as the car was stopped from falling further down the hilly slope by a tree, just a few metres down the road.
Shami shared the video of the incident on Instagram showing him assisting the man whose vehicle went off the road.
“He’s so lucky god gave him 2nd life. His car fell down from the hill road near Nainital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely,” Shami wrote on Instagram.
“I’m so happy to save someone”, said Shami. The video has garnered more than 7 lakh likes and people praised Shami for his gesture.
Th video has received a comment that reads “Love you Shami Bhai”. "Pitch per Indian team ko bachaya or yaha Indian citizen ko (Saved Indian team on the pitch, and saved an Indian citizen here)," a user wrote. "Shami is hero on and off the field," said another person.
Shami has been one of the star players for India in the ICC World Cup. With 24 wickets in just seven matches, Shami emerged as the 2023 ODI World Cup's top wicket-taker and played an important role in Team India’s campaign in the World Cup.
He played a crucial role in the semi-final as well, where he claimed seven wickets in a single match to crush the New Zealand team. He had such an impact on the game that people referred to the semi-final match as ‘Shami Final’ match.
(With inputs from PTI)