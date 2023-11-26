Mohammed Shami turns saviour for car accident victim in Nainital

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami turned saviour for the victim of a road accident in Nainital and posted a video of the incident on social media.

After the World Cup final in Ahmedabad, Shami, who was on vacation in Nainital, saw the car rolling down the slope and quickly went to the driver's aid. He pulled the man out of his car and offered him first aid.

The man had a narrow escape as the car was stopped from falling further down the hilly slope by a tree, just a few metres down the road.