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Homeindiauttarakhand

Nihang-police standoff in Uttarakhand ends, group returns to Himachal Pradesh after talks

The development brought an end to the tension that prevailed at the Kulhal checkpoint in the Vikasnagar area on Thursday night.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 07:22 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 07:22 IST
India NewsUttarakhandHimachal PradeshNihang

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