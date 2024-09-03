Obscene gesture matter: Prohibitory orders imposed in Uttarakhand town as tension persists

Chamoli Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajkumar Pandey said prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in Nandanagar and areas within 200 metre radius of the town in view of tension prevailing there and fear amid residents, According to the orders which came into force on Monday evening, seven types of restrictions have been imposed, including a ban on the gathering of five people or more in public places and use of loud speakers in the town and adjoining areas, he said.