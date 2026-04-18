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Offline registration for Char Dham Yatra begins; 2,713 pilgrims enrol on day 1

The pilgrimage will officially begin on April 19 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 02:03 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 02:03 IST
India NewsChar Dham Yatra

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