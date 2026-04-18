Offline registration for Char Dham Yatra begins; 2,713 pilgrims enrol on day 1

<p>Rishikesh: Offline registration for the Char Dham Yatra commenced on Friday with 2,713 pilgrims physically registering for the pilgrimage on the first day, officials said.</p>.<p>The manual registration process began ahead of the yatra, scheduled to start Sunday.</p>.<p>According to official data, 683 pilgrims registered for Yamunotri, 690 for Gangotri, 667 for Kedarnath, and 673 for Badrinath at the offline enrolment counters.</p>.<p>Teams are also visiting various transit points to facilitate on-site registration for devotees, officials said.</p>.Amarnath Yatra to begin from July 3, advance registration opens April 15.<p>Meanwhile, the online registration window that opened on March 6 remains active, with nearly 18.23 lakh devotees having signed up digitally so far.</p>.<p>The combined figure for both online and offline registrations currently stands at 18.25 lakh.</p>.<p>The pilgrimage will officially begin on April 19 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.</p>.<p>The Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines in Uttarkashi district will open Sunday, marking the start of the season.</p>.<p>The Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag is scheduled to open on April 22, while the Badrinath shrine in Chamoli will open on April 23. </p>