Uttarakhand

One person missing, another injured as car falls into river in Uttarakhand

The accident occurred on the Jawadi bypass near Jwalpa hotel on Wednesday night.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 13:11 IST

One person is missing while another sustained injury after their car fell into a river in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, the state's emergency operation centre said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on the Jawadi bypass near Jwalpa hotel on Wednesday night, it said, adding that the car plunged 70-80 metres from the road.

Pramod Singh Jagwan (39) has been missing since the accident and Ravindra Singh Rana (35) is undergoing treatment at the Rudraprayag district hospital, the centre said.

Both are residents of Sumadi village in Rudraprayag.

The emergency operation centre said State Disaster Response Force personnel are scouring the river in search of Jagwan.

(Published 31 August 2023, 13:11 IST)
