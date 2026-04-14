<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Tuesday asserted that the NDA government is committed to delivering true social justice to every poor person, adding that the policies and decisions of the BJP-led Central government over the past decade have restored the dignity of the Constitution.</p><p>Addressing a public meeting in Dehradun after inaugurating the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, Prime Minister Modi said that the Constitution is now fully applicable across the entire nation following the abrogation of Article 370.</p><p>"Today is also the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The policies formulated and the decisions taken by our government over the past decade have served to restore the dignity of the Constitution," he said.</p>.Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges PM Modi to convene all party meet on delimitation issue.<p>Modi said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/constitution-of-india">Indian Constitution</a> expects that a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) be implemented in the country, adding that by taking this spirit forward, Uttarakhand has shown the path to the nation.</p><p>Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will cut travel time between the two cities to nearly half.</p><p>The 213 km-long six-lane access-controlled corridor has been built at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore. It traverses through Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two-and-a-half hours, according to an official statement.</p><p>The implementation of the project also involves the construction of interchanges, Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), major bridges and wayside amenities to enable seamless high-speed connectivity.</p><p>To ensure the free movement of wild animals, the project incorporates several dedicated wildlife protection features. These include a 12-km-long wildlife elevated corridor, which is one of the longest in Asia.</p>.'We all love you': Trump tells PM Modi as two leaders discuss issue of Strait of Hormuz.<p>The corridor includes eight animal passes, two elephant underpasses of 200 metres each, and a 370-metre-long tunnel near Maa Daat Kali Temple.</p><p>The PM also offered prayers at Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. "The blessings of Maa Daat Kali have been a great strength in completing a project of this magnitude," said PM Modi.</p><p>This comes ahead of the two-phase assembly elections in West Bengal where Goddess Kali is worshipped by a large number of people. The state faces polls on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.</p>