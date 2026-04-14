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Our govt committed to delivering true social justice to every poor: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said that the Constitution is now fully applicable across the entire nation following the abrogation of Article 370.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 16:10 IST
India NewsUttarakhandNarendra ModiDehradun

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