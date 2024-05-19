Patanjali official sent to six months in prison with two others after company's 'soan papdi' fails food test: Report

After their packaged soan papdi failed the food test, three men working for yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali brand have been jailed, as per a report in the Times of India.

The order was passed by Pitrogarh's chief judicial magistrate. One of the convicts, Abhishek Kumar, is an assistant manager with Patanjali.

Quality concerns over the brand's soan papdi were first flagged in 2019 when a shop at Pitrogarh's Main Market in Berinag was visited by a food safety inspector. The brand name of the product in question is Patanjali Navratna Elaichi Soan Papdi.

Forensic testing of the samples was conducted on May 18, 2019. This was followed by notices issued to the company's head office in Haridwar and Ramnagar-based Kanaha Ji Distributor, the publication reported.

The lab report was submitted to food safety authorities in December 2020, and it revealed that concerns over the substandard quality were true.

Subsequently, authorities filed cases against distributor Ajay Joshi, Kumar, and businessman Lila Dhar Pathak.