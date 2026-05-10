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Pilgrim suffers heart attack, dies on Yamunotri trek route in Uttarakhand

Police and rescue personnel provided primary first aid before shifting him to the Janki Chatti health centre.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsUttarakhandheart attackPilgrim

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