<p>Uttarkashi: An 82-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pilgrim">pilgrim</a> from Tamil Nadu died after suffering a heart attack on the Yamunotri trek route in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The devotee, identified as Shambhu Keval, was returning from the Yamunotri shrine on Saturday when he complained of chest pain and uneasiness near the Kaichi stretch.</p>.'Congress only knows how to betray people': PM Modi attacks party over its internal conflicts in Karnataka .<p>He subsequently collapsed on the trekking path. Police and rescue personnel provided primary first aid before shifting him to the Janki Chatti health centre.</p>.<p>Doctors at the facility declared him dead on arrival, the officials said.</p>.<p>Health centre in-charge Dr Akhil Rana said the pilgrim suffered a heart attack during the return journey.</p>