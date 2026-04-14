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PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor

Implementation of the project also involves the construction of 10 interchanges, three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), four major bridges and 12 wayside amenities to enable seamless high-speed connectivity.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsDelhiNarendra ModiDehradun

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