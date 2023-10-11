PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand's Kumaon on October 12

He will also perform a puja at the Shiva-Parvati temple in Jolingkong and will be guided through it by local priests Virendra Kutiyal and Gopal Singh. The prime minister will then head for Gunji where he will be accorded a traditional welcome by the Rung tribes who will offer him their traditional turban and Ranga (upper garment).

He will also be offered the waters of the holy Mansarovar lake brought by Nepalese traders, the patron of Rung Kalyan Sanstha Ashok Nabiyal said. After meeting the local people and security personnel at Gunji, the prime minister will reach the Shaukiyathal helipad near Jageswar in Almora District at 11.30 am and drive directly to Jageshwar Dham about 15 km away.

After parying at four temples, parikrama of the Jyotirlinga and meditation at Jageshwar Dham, Prime Minister Modi will have a lunch consisting of Kumaoni dishes, said Jyotsana Pant, the manager of the Jageshwar temple committee.

The prime minister will return to Pithoragarh at 1.45 pm and drive straight to the stadium to address a public rally.

'We expect more than 50,000 people from the whole of Kumaon region to attend the rally,' the BJP MP from Almora Ajay Tamta said.