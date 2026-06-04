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Homeindiauttarakhand

PM Modi working to further external interests rather than national priorities, says Rahul Gandhi

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also accused the central government of being involved in the 'looting' of the state's natural resources.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 09:23 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 09:23 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiOppositionPrime Minister Narendra ModiUttarakahandnorth india

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