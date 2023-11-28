JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Rescuers break through Uttarkashi tunnel rubble; close in on trapped workers

A portion of the tunnel collapsed on November 12, blocking the exit 41 workers inside.
Last Updated 28 November 2023, 09:16 IST

Follow Us

Uttarkashi: Rescue workers broke through the 60-metre stretch of rubble in Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, ending the ordeal of 41 workers trapped inside for 16 days.

A senior Uttarakhand official at the site said drilling was complete.

Asked by reporters, NHIDCL managing director Mahmood Ahmed did not immediately confirm the development, but said the last section of the escape pipe was being pushed through the drilled passage.

A portion of the tunnel collapsed on November 12, blocking the exit 41 workers inside.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 November 2023, 09:16 IST)
India NewsUttarakhand

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT