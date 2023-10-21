JOIN US
uttarakhand

Rs 1 lakh as immediate aid to kin of police personnel who die in line of duty, says Uttarakhand CM

He also announced a free annual health checkup for non-gazetted police personnel.
Last Updated 21 October 2023, 17:57 IST

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced Saturday the Uttarakhand government will provide Rs 1 lakh as immediate assistance to the families of police personnel who die in the line of duty.

At a ceremony at the Martyrs Memorial in the police lines here to pay tributes to the police and paramilitary personnel, Dhami announced several other initiatives including Rs 100 crore for housing facilities for police personnel over the next three years.

He also announced a free annual health checkup for non-gazetted police personnel.

The chief minister said the state police has taken action against more than 4,000 drug dealers since 2021 and recovered drugs worth about Rs 40 crore.

