Security tightened along Kanwar Yatra route in Noida, Haridwar

Four dog squads have also been deployed in the fair area, he said. The entire fair area will be monitored by 22 drones and a number of CCTV cameras. Lakhs of Shiva devotees visit Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra every year during 'sawan' (monsoon) to collect the waters of the Ganga. The ADG (law and order) and IG Garhwal KS Nagnyal held a meeting at the police lines in Roshnabad to brief the security personnel about the arrangements and issued necessary guidelines for the resolution of problems that may arise during the fair. The police personnel of Garhwal and Kumaon ranges, PAC and paramilitary force personnel attended the meeting.