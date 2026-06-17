'Sorry for being a burden': 23-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Dehradun

<p>Dehradun: A 23-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in her room in the Patel Nagar area in Dehradun, leaving behind a note apologising to her parents for her "incompetence".</p>.<p>The Patel Nagar Police received information regarding the incident on Tuesday morning.</p>.<p>According to Circle Officer (Sadar) Ankit Kandari, preliminary inquiries revealed that Riya Kumari lived with her parents. She routinely studied late into the night and woke up late in the morning.</p>.18-yr-old NEET aspirant, Akanksha Chaturvedi dies by suicide over re-exam stress.<p>The matter came to light when her mother went to call her for breakfast around 10.30 am. When Riya did not open the door, her mother alerted her father. The family then forced the door open and discovered her hanging. The police recovered a suicide note from the scene.</p>.<p>"I am sorry for being a burden. It's nobody's fault but my own incompetence. The best option is to end it, I love you, I'm sorry," CO Kandari said, quoting the note.</p>.<p>The family informed the police that there were no prior signs of depression.</p>.<p>Riya's father, a Kargil war veteran, mentioned that when she complained of discomfort due to the summer heat about 10 to 15 days ago, they promptly installed an air conditioner in her room.</p>.<p>CO Kandari indicated that frustration over a lack of success in her studies seems to be a contributing factor behind Riya's extreme step.</p>.<p>Riya had scored over 96 per cent in her Class 12 examinations and had recently appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which was later cancelled. She was preparing for the re-examination scheduled for June 21.</p>.<p>Sources close to the family shared that this was Riya's third attempt at the medical entrance exam. She did not clear the exam on her first attempt because she had fallen ill. In her second attempt, she improved her performance, scoring around 400 marks.</p>.<p>At the same time, she was pursuing her graduation and was in the final semester of her BSc programme. Sources added that she felt confident about her recent NEET exam.</p>.<p>The police conducted inquest proceedings, and a post-mortem examination was not performed at the family's specific request, the officer added. </p>