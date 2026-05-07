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Three men gang-rape minor in Uttarakhand's Champawat; probe on

The minor has been taken to the district hospital for treatment and a medical examination.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 00:02 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 00:02 IST
India NewsUttarakhandCrimerapeMinor rape

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