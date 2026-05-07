Three men gang-rape minor in Uttarakhand's Champawat; probe on

<p>Champawat: Three men allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old girl in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case against the three accused following a search operation that led to the rescue of the minor.</p>.<p>Champawat SP Rekha Yadav said a police team rushed to the Salli village immediately after receiving information about the girl's disappearance during her friend's wedding ceremony.</p>.<p>The victim told the police that some men raped her, the SP added.</p>.Pune rape-murder case: Police take accused to crime scene .<p>The minor has been taken to the district hospital for treatment and a medical examination. Police have initiated the process of evidence collection.</p>.<p>A team of Special Operations Group (SOG) and local police personnel has been deployed in the area considering the gravity of the incident. "We are collecting technical and manual evidence related to the case," Yadav said.</p>.<p>The SP said she spoke to the victim about the assault.</p>.<p>An FIR has been filed against three people under relevant sections based on a complaint by the victim's father, she added.</p>