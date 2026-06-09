Tortured with pliers, nails driven into feet: Murder of Dalit teen sparks outrage in Tehri Garhwal

<p>New Tehri: His nails were pulled out with pliers, iron nails were driven into his feet, and severe wounds were dealt to his genitals, the father of a Dalit boy who was allegedly killed over an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/inter-caste">intercaste</a> affair has claimed.</p>.<p>Irate villagers mobbed the Baurari District Hospital here on Tuesday where the boy succumbed to the wounds.</p>.<p>The family of the 18-year-old refused to accept his body for the last rites until all his attackers were arrested.</p>.<p>According to the police, the victim, Ketan Lal, had reportedly been in a friendship with a girl from Pratapgarh Block's Kholgarh for the past six months.</p>.<p>On Sunday at around 11 pm, the girl called Ketan on his mobile phone and asked him to come to her village. Ketan went to Kholgarh with a friend, Diwakar Dimri.</p>.<p>When they both arrived, members of the girl's family locked them both in a room and assaulted them with sticks, the police said. Ketan succumbed during treatment.</p>.<p>Ketan was subjected to extreme physical torture, leaving deep bruises covering his back, chest, and limbs, his family claimed.</p>.<p>The police have arrested two primary suspects – the girl's father, Yashveer Singh, and her grandfather, Vidya Singh.</p>.<p>Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Amit Rai said the post-mortem report would come in two days.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, Ketan's relatives and villagers demonstrated outside the hospital, accusing the police of failing to arrest the attackers.</p>.Mandya man murders wife & son before killing self; cites financial loss as reason in note.<p>Ketan's father, Dhanpal Lal, broke down while speaking to reporters.</p>.<p>"I will not take the body from here until all the culprits are arrested, even if it takes four days or ten days," Dhanpal Lal said. "I am a poor man. I do not have the resources to run around courts for years. I want justice delivered right here. Only then will I take my son's body." He said a video of the assault is on social media and all those gathered at the hospital have seen it.</p>.<p>The police said Ketan belonged to a Scheduled Caste community and was in a relationship with the minor daughter of Yashveer Singh. The two had been speaking over the telephone for the past six months.</p>.<p>Dhanpal Lal claimed that the attackers used pliers to pluck the teenager's fingernails and toenails, drove nails into his feet and caused severe injuries to his genitals.</p>.<p>Villagers submitted a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ghansali Manju Rajput addressed to the chief minister, demanding a fair probe, justice, and security for the victim's family.</p>.<p>Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey said two primary suspects have been arrested and an intensive investigation is underway to ensure no culprit is spared.</p>.<p>Police teams and forensic science experts have inspected the crime scene to secure evidence, she added.</p>