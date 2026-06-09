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Homeindiauttarakhand

Tortured with pliers, nails driven into feet: Murder of Dalit teen sparks outrage in Tehri Garhwal

Villagers submitted a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ghansali Manju Rajput addressed to the chief minister, demanding a fair probe, justice, and security for the victim's family.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsUttarakhandCrimemurderDalitteen

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