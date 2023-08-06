Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Two dead in wall collapse incident following heavy rain in Uttarakhand

The wall collapsed on Sneha (12) and Ranveer (10).
Last Updated 06 August 2023, 10:27 IST

Follow Us

Two children died and their grandfather was injured after a wall of their house collapsed on them while they were asleep in the early hours of Sunday following heavy rainfall in a village here, police said.

Local Chamba police station SHO L S Butola said the incident took place around 2 am in Maroda village of Dhanaulti tehsil.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: 20 remain missing after Gaurikund landslide

He said the wall collapsed on Paveen Das' kids Sneha (12) and Ranveer (10).

The official said police and administration teams reached the spot, pulled the children out of the debris and rushed them to a nearby primary health centre, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The children's grandfather Premdas (60) suffered a minor leg injury in the incident, police added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 August 2023, 10:27 IST)
India NewsUttarakhand

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT