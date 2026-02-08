<p>Dehradun: Two men have been detained here for allegedly assaulting a journalist and threatening to kill him, an official said.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Friday night near the Race Course area when journalist Hem Bhatt was returning home, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said.</p>.<p>According to the complaint filed by Bhatt, three men -- Mohammad Kaif, 21, Mohammad Tabish, 20, and Sameer -- verbally abused him, assaulted him and issued death threats. An FIR was registered and a search was launched to trace the suspects.</p>.UP man throws pregnant partner out of moving vehicle, arrested.<p>Singh said on Saturday that Kaif and Tabish were taken into custody for questioning, while Sameer is absconding and efforts are underway to nab him.</p>.<p>During interrogation, the duo told police that they assaulted Bhatt, who was riding a two-wheeler, after he failed to give way to their vehicle despite repeated honking.</p>.<p>State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal visited Bhatt's residence and demanded strict action against the culprits. </p>