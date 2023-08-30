Home
Homeindiauttarakhand

Two killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri

The accident occurred near Kumru Dang on the Niralidhar-Dapoli-Sunali road in Jakhanidhar block, Revenue Officer Ganga Prasad Petwal said.
Last Updated 29 August 2023, 18:52 IST

Two people were killed and another was injured after their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred near Kumru Dang on the Niralidhar-Dapoli-Sunali road in Jakhanidhar block, Revenue Officer Ganga Prasad Petwal said. The injured has been admitted to the Hindolakhal Community Health Centre, he said.

The victims were going from Jakhanidhar to Sunali Palkot village.

The driver of the vehicle, Bhim Singh Negi (60), and Harish Lal (38) died on the spot. Budhi Prakash (50) was injured in the accident, Petwal said.

(Published 29 August 2023, 18:52 IST)
India NewsUttarakhandAccidentRoad accident

