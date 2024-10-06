Home
Two stranded foreign mountaineers rescued in Uttarakhand

The mountaineers -- Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fav Jane Manners from the United Kingdom -- were stranded since October 3.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 05:34 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 05:34 IST
