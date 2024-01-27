UCC draft could be debated in assembly if received before start of session: Uttarakhand minister Premchand Aggarwal

"Both the subjects (draft UCC and reservation) are very important for us. Bringing the UCC was a major pre-poll promise made by us and we will bring it in the House for a detailed discussion, if we get its draft before the start of the forthcoming session," the BJP leader said.

On Congress leader Harish Rawat's remarks that the UCC is just an "exercise in futility" and an eyewash as different states have different views on it, Aggarwal said the draft has not been received yet and its content cannot be a matter of speculation.

"If the draft is received, a detailed debate on it will be held on the floor of the assembly which is a large platform. Then we will initiate steps to give legal sanctity. I invite suggestions from Congress members too on it," the former speaker of the Uttarakhand assembly said. Rawat had claimed that several states have reservations about the UCC. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rawat had claimed, is in favour of excluding the tribal community from the ambit of the UCC.

"If different states have different UCCs, the very purpose of having a common law for all sections of society across the country will be defeated," Rawat had said.

The UCC issue is being hyped because the BJP government in Uttarakhand has no concrete achievements to talk about, the former chief minister had said.