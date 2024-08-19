Woman dies by suicide after jumping into river in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: A woman has allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a river in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, police said on Sunday.
Information about the incident, which took place near Kharsari in the Mori area, was received after Saturday midnight, they said and added that a State Disaster Response Force team was deployed to carry out a search operation.
The woman's body was recovered from the river and she was identified as Krishna Jain (42), a resident of Kharsari, police said.
They said it seems that the woman committed suicide due to a domestic dispute. An investigation is underway, police said.
Published 18 August 2024, 19:37 IST