Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Woman dies by suicide after jumping into river in Uttarakhand

Information about the incident, which took place near Kharsari in the Mori area, was received after Saturday midnight, they said and added that a State Disaster Response Force team was deployed to carry out a search operation.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 August 2024, 19:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Dehradun: A woman has allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a river in ​​Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, police said on Sunday.

Information about the incident, which took place near Kharsari in the Mori area, was received after Saturday midnight, they said and added that a State Disaster Response Force team was deployed to carry out a search operation.

The woman's body was recovered from the river and she was identified as Krishna Jain (42), a resident of Kharsari, police said.

They said it seems that the woman committed suicide due to a domestic dispute. An investigation is underway, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2024, 19:37 IST
UttarakhandSuicideRiver

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT