U'khand Assembly to pass bill on UCC during forthcoming session: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Assembly will pass legislation on the Uniform Civil Code during its session beginning February 5, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said.

"It is a special session of the state assembly convened particularly for the passage of a bill on the UCC," Dhami told PTI.

The expert panel headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai will hand over the draft of the UCC to the state government on February 2, he said.

After that, all formalities will be completed and constitutional processes followed to make it a law, Dhami said.