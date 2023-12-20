U'khand issues advisory to adhere to Covid prevention guidelines

Dehradun: With an uptick in COVID-19 cases in some states and detection of the first case of its sub variant JN.1 in the country, the Uttarakhand government has issued an advisory to all districts to keep a tab on the situation and strictly adhere to prevention guidelines.

However, no case of JN.1 sub variant of the coronavirus has been detected in the state so far, Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar said.