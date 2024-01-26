Uniform Civil Code likely to be passed in Uttarakhand Assembly session

New Delhi: The BJP-led government in Uttarakhand has convened a session of the legislative assembly from February 5 where it is likely to pass the Uniform Civil Code Bill. A committee led by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, which was formed to look at the implications of the move, is set to submit its report by February 2 or 3.

In a statement, the government informed that the assembly will be held, but no reason was given.

However, on Thursday, during his address on the Republic Day eve, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said the five-member panel will submit their report soon and right after the government will call for a special session of the state assembly.