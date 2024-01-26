Uniform Civil Code likely to be passed in Uttarakhand Assembly session

New Delhi: The BJP-led government in Uttarakhand has convened a session of the legislative assembly from February 5 where it is likely to pass the Uniform Civil Code Bill. A committee led by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, which was formed to look at the implications of the move, is set to submit its report by February 2 or 3.
In a statement, the government informed that the assembly will be held, but no reason was given.
However, on Thursday, during his address on the Republic Day eve, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said the five-member panel will submit their report soon and right after the government will call for a special session of the state assembly.
“As soon as we receive the draft, a session of the Assembly will be called and the UCC law will be implemented in the entire Uttarakhand,” Dhami said.
He added that the Code will lay down the framework for marriage, divorce, land, property, inheritance for people of all religions. “The UCC will bring in social harmony and end gender-based discrimination,” he said.
The Desai committee was set to submit its report on January 26, but has been given an extension since then. The committee is likely to submit its report now on February 2.
DH had earlier reported that senior leaders of the BJP were likely to focus on the UCC ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The legislation has been high on the party’s political agenda, along with another set of contentious rules – the guidelines of the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Once Uttarakhand passes the legislation, BJP ruled states such as Gujarat and Assam will pass similar Bills in their Assemblies.