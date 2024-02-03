Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand: All you need to know

The final draft report of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Uttarakhand was on Friday handed over to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami by the five-member panel constituted for the task.

It is to be discussed and passed in the state cabinet meeting scheduled today.

Here is all you need to know about the UCC.

The UCC will be tabled in the Uttarakhand state Assembly on February 6 for discussion. After it is passed in the state cabinet meeting today, it will be placed before the Assembly -- specifically called for this purpose from February 5-8.

What does UCC aim to do?

UCC aims to create a set of laws that is uniform, so as to replace the distinct personal laws of religion related to subjects like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption, among others. It stems from Article 44 of the Constitution, where it is mandated that the state "shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India."