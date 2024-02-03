Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand: All you need to know

The final draft report of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Uttarakhand was on Friday handed over to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami by the five-member panel constituted for the task.
It is to be discussed and passed in the state cabinet meeting scheduled today.
Here is all you need to know about the UCC.
The UCC will be tabled in the Uttarakhand state Assembly on February 6 for discussion. After it is passed in the state cabinet meeting today, it will be placed before the Assembly -- specifically called for this purpose from February 5-8.
What does UCC aim to do?
UCC aims to create a set of laws that is uniform, so as to replace the distinct personal laws of religion related to subjects like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption, among others. It stems from Article 44 of the Constitution, where it is mandated that the state "shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India."
This provision - a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy (Part IV of the Constitution) - is not enforceable but plays a significant role in India's governance.
What the UCC draft contains
Although not public yet, several media outlets have reported on the purported contents of the draft.
Marriage registrations are likely to become compulsory and live-in relationships might have to be registered too.
Girls are likely to get maintenance allowance while polyandry and 'halala' are set to come to an end.
The draft is also likely to suggest that in the event of a husband's death the wife will get compensated and will be responsible for the upkeep of the deceased spouse's elderly parents. If she remarried, the compensation will have to be shared with her former husband's parents.
How long the process took
The state government had on May 27, 2022 constituted the panel, which formed two sub-committees to invite people's opinions.
In total, 43 public interactions took place and the panel received suggestions from 2.3 lakh people, equivalent to ten per cent families in Uttarakhand. Apart from this, 72 meetings took place to discuss the points that would go into the final draft.
The panel was headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai along with Justice Permod Kohli (retired). Other members include social worker Manu Gaur, ex-Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh, and V-C of the Doon University Surekha Dangwal.