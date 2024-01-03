Uttarakhand BJP MLA holds dharna against his own govt

Dehradun: BJP MLA from Purola, Durgeshwar Lal on Tuesday sat on a dharna outside the residence of state Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal demanding immediate transfer of a DFO in his constituency.

The MLA has accused the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of being inactive and creating hurdles in development projects in his constituency.

"Money received under district plan remains unspent by him," he alleged.

The MLA also accused the minister of using casteist remarks against him.