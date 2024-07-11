Uttarakhand breaks rainfall and heat records in past two months

Located at the foothills of the Himalayan mountain ranges, Uttarakhand is largely a hilly state having international boundaries with China (Tibet) in the north and Nepal in the east. On its north-west lies Himachal Pradesh, while on the south is Uttar Pradesh.

It is rich in natural resources especially water and forests with many glaciers, rivers, dense forests and snow-clad mountain peaks. Char-dhams, the four most sacred and revered Hindu temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are nestled in the mighty mountains.

The year 2024 has come as a surprise for meteorologists and scientists in the case of Uttarakhand.

So far in the monsoon season from June 1 to July 10, the cumulative rainfall for Uttarakhand is 328.6 mm as against the normal of 295.4 mm, resulting in an 11 per cent surplus.

Meanwhile, the summer was a punishing one with severe heat waves gripping almost all districts of Uttarakhand. In June, mercury in Dehradun crossed the 40°C mark for 11 consecutive days from June 9-20. Meanwhile, in May, temperature in the city soared above