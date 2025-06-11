<p>Dehradun: Chief Medical Superintendent in-charge of Rudraprayag District Hospital Manoj Badoni was found dead at his residence in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, hospital sources said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Hospital staff found him lying unconscious at his residence in the district hospital premises on Tuesday evening, the sources said.</p>.<p>Doctors declared him dead after examining him, they said, adding he was not well for sometime.</p>.Man found dead near staircase at home in Kolkata, police begin probe.<p>Posted as an orthopedic surgeon at the district hospital, Badoni was to retire this month. He also held the additional charge of Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS), district hospital.</p>.<p>Badoni lived alone in Rudraprayag, while his family lived in Dehradun. </p>