Uttarakhand: Chief Medical Superintendent found dead in Rudraprayag

Hospital staff found him lying unconscious at his residence in the district hospital premises on Tuesday evening, the sources said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 09:23 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 09:23 IST
