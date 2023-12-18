Uttarakhand cop suspended for arresting resort owner who denied him room

Shah spent the night at the police lock-up. However, after being let off on bail, he filed a case in the Uttarakhand High Court challenging his arrest. A single bench of Justice Rakesh Thapliyal deemed the arrest of the resort owner Rajeev Shah as a 'retributive' action by the SHO when his request for allocation of a room was turned down as the entire resort was booked for a wedding.

Shah's lawyer Dushyant Mailani said according to a Supreme Court order, a prior notice or a challan is issued for minor bailable offences.