Uttarakhand destinations crack under tourism pressure

Renowned environmentalist Chandi Prasad Bhatt says that development should take place but it should not turn into disaster later. "The time demands sustainable development. There is a need to conduct a scientific study on the impact of tourism in the Himalayas. Some restrictions should be imposed on the free flow of tourists. The tourists should be sensitised on Himalayan area and make them aware that they are moving in a sensitive zone and need to care for the mountains. We must take lessons from the 2013 Kedarnath and 2021 Chamoli glacier burst incidents. The Himalayas continue to alarm us but we are not taking these alerts seriously.”