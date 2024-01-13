JOIN US
Homeindiauttarakhand

Uttarakhand govt hikes DA of employees

The revised DA will be applicable with effect from July 1, 2023, and arrears will be paid to beneficiaries in cash, according to an order issued.
Last Updated 13 January 2024, 14:05 IST

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has increased the Dearness Allowance of its employees under the seventh pay commission from 42 per cent per month to 46 per cent, according to an order issued here.

The revised DA will be applicable with effect from July 1, 2023, and arrears will be paid to beneficiaries in cash, it said.

From January 1, 2024, onwards, the revised DA will be paid to the employees along with their salaries every month, the order said.

This will apply to state government employees and regularised and full-time employees of aided educational and technical education institutes, it added.

