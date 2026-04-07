<p>Rudraprayag: Debris fell inside a tunnel belonging to the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project following an incident of land subsidence, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttarakhand">Uttarakhand</a> Police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>However, no casualties were reported in this incident, which occurred late on Monday night. Repair work inside the tunnel is currently underway, they said.</p>.Magisterial probe ordered in Chamoli hydropower tunnel train collision which left 88 injured.<p>Rudraprayag Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vikas Pundir said that around 11:30 pm, soil caved in inside the tunnel while work was underway in the 'Emergency Tunnel 7B Package', located approximately 1.5 km from the Jawadi Police Post.</p>.<p>Pundir added that Mahesh Bhatt, the public relations officer for Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) - the company executing the tunnel construction - had reported the incident, confirming that there was no loss of life involved.</p>.<p>Pundir further noted that, according to Bhatt, the company's technical team has reached the site and commenced the necessary repair work.</p>