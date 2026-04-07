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Uttarakhand: Land subsidence hits Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project

Rudraprayag Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vikas Pundir said that around 11:30 pm, soil caved in inside the tunnel while work was underway in the 'Emergency Tunnel 7B Package'.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 17:08 IST
India NewsUttarakhandLand SubsidenceRailwaydebris

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