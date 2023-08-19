Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Uttarakhand landslide: Woman in labour carried on shoulders for 30 kms to nearest clinic

Inadequate and far-off healthcare facilities become all the more remote for women to access during natural calamities.
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 06:58 IST

Follow Us

In Dehradun’s already fragile Chamoli District, incessant rain followed by a landslide has devastated public infrastructure, making it harder for people in remote areas from accessing even basic health care. The only motorable road from Ban Village in Dewal Block was washed away, and Kiran Devi, 29, who got her labour pains amid the chaos had to be carried by locals for 30 kms before they could reach the nearest primary health care center.

They placed her on a chair, propped her up on their shoulders, and carried the ailing woman over ravines, boulders and debris. Their collective efforts helped Kiran deliver a healthy baby boy, later in the night on Thursday. 

“The Dewal Primary healthcare centre is almost 30 kms from our village, but the heavy downpour over the last two days left us with no road. Almost 3 kms of the stretch has now become impossible to traverse. The men carrying Kiran had to cross a deep gorge with a river gushing below as they balanced themselves and their load on pipes and tree trunks connecting two points. What other choice do we have?” Khalif Singh, a local resident, said to the Times of India. He also added that their village has not witnessed anything of this scale in the last 55 years. 

The Chief medical officer at Chamoli, Dr Rajiv Sharma told the publication “Thankfully, Kiran and her child are doing well. An Asha worker was with the mother all along.” 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 August 2023, 06:58 IST)
India NewsUttarakhandDehradunChamoliLandslideTrendingprimary health centre

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT