Homeindiauttarakhand

Uttarakhand: More than 7 feared dead as landslide hits car in Pithoragarh

Last Updated 08 October 2023, 16:03 IST

More than seven people are feared dead after their vehicle was hit by a landslide here on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Thakti on the Kailash Mansarovar road in Dharchula subdivision, they said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharchula, Divesh Shashni said the vehicle coming from Bundi met with the accident around 2 pm. He said the car was buried under the rubble of the landslide.

More than seven people are said to have been in the vehicle at the time, Shashni said, quoting eyewitnesses.

A search operation by the State Disaster Response Force, police, Indo Tibetan Border Police, and the Army is underway, the SDM added.

(Published 08 October 2023, 16:03 IST)
