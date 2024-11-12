Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Uttarakhand: Muslim MLAs skip Har Ki Pauri event after opposition by Ganga Sabha

The Ganga Sabha expressed strong objection to the entry of Muslim MLAs at Har ki Pauri, calling it 'illegal' as per the Municipal Act of 1935.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 16:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 16:22 IST
India NewsUttarakhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us