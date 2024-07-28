Uttarakhand rains: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directs officials to identify 'sensitive' villages, relocate affected people

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday directed the officials to immediately identify "sensitive" villages and relocate the affected people to safer places in view of heavy rains and landslides in parts of the state.

Cloudbursts in Pauri Garhwal’s Toli, Bodh Kedar, and Tehri Garhwa’s Jakhana and Tingarh on Saturday evening caused massive destruction, officials said.

A woman and her daughter died in Toli village after being caught in a landslide. Seventy people from 50 families of Tingarh village had to be shifted to the nearby government inter college in Vinakkal, they said.